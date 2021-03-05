Local author releases new children’s picture book, “God Gave Us Prayer”

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

USA Today bestselling author & longtime Colorado Springs resident Lisa Tawn Bergren talks about her newest children’s picture book, “God Gave Us Prayer.”

About the Author:

Colorado Springs resident Lisa Tawn Bergren has written over 60 children’s books. She is the mother of three big kids, wife to one, and friend to many. She has a white, fluffy dog who stares at her until she takes her for a walk. Her beloved “God Gave Us” children’s series has sold more than four million copies.

Visit GodGaveUsBooks.com to purchase today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins