Local author releases new children’s picture book, “God Gave Us Prayer”

USA Today bestselling author & longtime Colorado Springs resident Lisa Tawn Bergren talks about her newest children’s picture book, “God Gave Us Prayer.”
About the Author:
Colorado Springs resident Lisa Tawn Bergren has written over 60 children’s books. She is the mother of three big kids, wife to one, and friend to many. She has a white, fluffy dog who stares at her until she takes her for a walk. Her beloved “God Gave Us” children’s series has sold more than four million copies.
