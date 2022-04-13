Patrice Diechelle, author, poet, and entrepreneur releasing third poetry collection book: DEFIANCE continuing to expand her artistry.

Her two previous books of poetry REDbird and BEAST released in 2021 focus on her experiences in life, grief, love, and joy expressed through decades of poems and lyrics that empower, create space to think, and enjoy the written word. Her newest poetry book release titled DEFIANCE is a series of storytelling romance love stories and poetry.



Catch Diechelle’s next live performance at Oskar Blues in Downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, April 15th at 6pm. The event is free and open to the public with a meet & greet to follow.



Click here to learn more: Patrice Diechelle