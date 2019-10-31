Living Local’s Halloween Costume Challenge

Here are a few creative ideas from Halloween enthusiasts who sent in their pictures! While Claudia, Maria and Mia couldn’t decide on a winner, kudos to all those who participated in the challenge.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Here are a few creative ideas from Halloween enthusiasts who sent in their pictures! While Claudia, Maria and Mia couldn’t decide on a winner, kudos to all those who participated in the challenge.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.