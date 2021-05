Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — From new locations to summer camps and fall programs, Valley Christian Academy, keeps little ones all over the community learning and growing!

Living Hope is the newest location for Valley Christian Academy, on the west side of downtown. This location will be accepting students for summer and fall programs and has awesome classrooms with plenty of room to grow!

For more information head to www.valleychristianacademy.school.