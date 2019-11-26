Living downtown Colorado Springs is on the rise, here are several reasons why

The evolution of Colorado Springs’ downtown residential housing market has seen a boom in the last few years. A decade ago, there were limited apartment offerings for those seeking an urban lifestyle. Today, there are more than 25 building options available.

Susan Edmondson, President & CEO, Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs and Darsey Nicklasson, President, Places Management, and developer of Blue Dot Place and Casa Mundi are here this morning with all the details.

For more information, visit: DowntownCS.com