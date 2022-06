If you’re working hard to get fit and are seeing progress on your body but not your mood or mindset, Live Nourished Coaching would encourage you to pull out some pen and paper to track your “food, mood, and poop.” Founder and CEO Hally Brooke explains what learning to listen to your body can do for your wellbeing.

Are you looking for functional nutrition and health coaching? Check out livenourishedcoaching.com and get with Hally today for a free consultation!