Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs Horseshoe Club is taking members of all ages – and welcome you to join! They play at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs off Hancock Street at the Horseshoe area.

>>For more information head to their website by clicking here or call Tania at (719) 210-3712.

>>Follow the club on Facebook by clicking here.