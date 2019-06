Live from Pebble Beach, it's the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open kicks off today in Pebble Beach. Although the golf course is stunning, it will also have its challenges for the players.

Golf Ambassador Peter Jacobsen joins Claudia and Maria to chat about what to expect this weekend.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.