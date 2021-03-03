Little London Tea Society classes resume at the FestiviTea Company

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

The FestiviTea Company specializes in delivering unique loose leaf teas that make every cup feel like a celebration. 

The Little London Tea Society classes will resume on March 13! The class will be focused on experiential learning of tea history, culture, and traditions around the world. This month will be featuring tea in Ireland. Next month will focus on Japanese tea culture. Call 719-963-6092 to learn more and register.

They are located at 2336 Vickers Drive, Suite 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

