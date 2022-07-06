Johnny Busby will tell you he’s always had a flare for art. His art, however, brings lifeless wood to life.



BuzzSawBusby LLC stopped by Loving Living Local to show that his Chainsaw is truly his magic wand, as he turned a wood stump into a beautiful eagle statue within the hour-long LIVE show.



But a small eagle isn’t the only thing Busby can bring to life with his chainsaw. BuzzSawBusby is a busy beaver who carves custom woodwork on location and is available to discuss requests. From a small eagle to a 20 foot statue, Johnny Busby’s done it all.



