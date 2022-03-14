Matthew Schechner, Fitness Trainer and Author of Don’t Sweat 60, put Nova to the test at the YMCA 1st and Main in Colorado Springs to show just how moving a little slower during your workout can help you feel the burn a little faster.

Schechner’s life experiences have brought him to where he is today — promoting the ability to get fit and be the healthiest version of yourself. Even if that means having to overcome your age or health challenge.

You can find Schechner’s book, Don’t Sweat 60 on Amazon.

You can also learn more or schedule an appointment with him by clicking here: dontsweatsixty.com