Who is ready to dive into all that summer has to offer this year? Life Time in Colorado Springs has what you need for you to ‘abs-olutley’ be feeling yourself!

Turn up the heat on your summer goals and body with “Abs for Summer,” the ultimate core circuit workout from Life Time Fitness.

The Ultimate Core Circuit Workout:

Rocking planks Birddogs Scissor Kicks Dead Bugs

For more information about Life Time and what you can find their head to www.lifetime.life.