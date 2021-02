Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With Valentine’s Day approaching there is a lot of focus on love and companionship.

What about self love? What does self love actually mean? What does it mean to love yourself?

We sat down with Life & Motivation Coach Eric Cabrera to learn why loving yourself is the true path to happiness.

For more information follow Eric on Instagram at @The_Eric_Cabrera