Life is all about “new summits!” Enrollment still open for New Summit Charter Academy

It’s that time of year again, back to school time, and as one of only two charter schools within Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs, New Summit Charter Academy is still enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year!

New Summit Charter Academy is 1 of 23 schools in Colorado that was selected for the 2020-2021 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® award.

New Summit is a non-profit, tuition-free, public charter school serving families with kids ages 3 and up within and around school districts 11, 20, and 49 and the Briargate area.

For more information, head to their website, newsummitcharter.org, and get your kids enrolled today!