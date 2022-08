Lewis and Holmes is a unique vintage gentleman’s store in Peyton, Colorado, selling anything and everything from tobacco pipes to bar-ware and books, antiques, plus new items. Desiree Schultz, the store owner, showed off some of the merchandise you can find at the store plus shared more on how the space is a place to browse, reflect, and connect!

Keep up with Desiree and the store Lewis and Holmes on Facebook or give them a call at (719) 339-3232.