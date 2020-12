Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs Young Professionals organization has been serving Colorado Springs for a long time. This year, they are still on their annual mission; to collect toys for children in need.

We chat with Jon Severson, Founder, on how you can join their cause this holiday season.

Be sure to follow the Colorado Springs Young Professionals on Facebook at: COSYoungPros