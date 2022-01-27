Let’s just say, yoga in the Loving Living Local studio gets interesting

Christy Cole RN, BSN, RYT is driven to spread love in all shapes and forms. She’s the Owner and Artist of Urban Veggie who is organizing an upcoming pop-up charity event, “Chaturanga, Coffee, & Cocktails: a Cancer Benefit”. While share details of the event, Cole also taught Nova and Keni some yoga poses specifically for stress relief or physical ailments. From solo poses to partner poses, things got pretty interesting in studio.
