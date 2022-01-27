Let’s just say, yoga in the Loving Living Local studio gets interesting

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Christy Cole RN, BSN, RYT is driven to spread love in all shapes and forms. She’s the Owner and Artist of Urban Veggie who is organizing an upcoming pop-up charity event, “Chaturanga, Coffee, & Cocktails: a Cancer Benefit”. While share details of the event, Cole also taught Nova and Keni some yoga poses specifically for stress relief or physical ailments. From solo poses to partner poses, things got pretty interesting in studio.

Learn more about Urban Veggie by clicking here: Urban Veggie
Learn about the “Chaturanga, Coffee, and Cocktails Cancer Benefit” here: Cancer Benefit


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local