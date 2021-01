Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

There’s plenty of opportunity to get creative in 2021.

Angela Seals, Deputy Director, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, joins us to tell us all about PeakRadar.com’s Classes & Workshops.

Get ready for inspiring ways to learn and create in the new year. Achieve your new year’s resolution or just elevate your quarantine with new skills. For more, visit: PeakRadar.com