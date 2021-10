Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

One woman in Colorado Springs has a passion for all things skin and loves to help people feel their best. But her journey to do so hasn’t been the easiest, fast-forward a little bit, and now she owns her own medspa working to make everyone shine!

For more information about Lux n’ Lavish Esthetics, head to www.luxnlavishesthetics.com.