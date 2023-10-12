(SPONSORED) — Finding a new home can be difficult, but Colorado First Time Home Buyer is helping to make the process go a little smoother, and Realtor Christen Costin joined Nova in the Loving Living Local studio to discuss more on down payment assistance programs for first-time home buyers and choosing the right agent.

Colorado First Time Home Buyers are just a phone call away from incredible advice in buying their first home and giving them the reassurance they need when going through the home-buying process.

Click the link above to learn more.