Leo & the Lark have unveiled their brand-new album, Inveiglement, to the general public. The album, which is Leo and the Lark’s first album and includes 11 songs, was released in May of 2021.
You can find the album and their music on most streaming services.
Head to their website to learn more.
Click here: Leo & the Lark
Leo & the Lark bring jamz to the Living Local studio for some Friday Feelz
Leo & the Lark have unveiled their brand-new album, Inveiglement, to the general public. The album, which is Leo and the Lark’s first album and includes 11 songs, was released in May of 2021.