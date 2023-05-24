(SPONSORED) — It’s kitten season in southern Colorado, and if you’re a cat lover, there’s a local non-profit you need to know about.

Happy Cats Haven may be small, but they are mighty, providing 11% of all shelter cat adoptions in the region! Krista Witiak sits down with Board Member Laura Ettinger-Harwell and Foster Manager Katherine Luce to learn how you can help them prevent feline homelessness and suffering, whether by volunteering or donating.

Loving Living Local and Give! Pikes Peak are teaming up to bring you weekly segments highlighting local organizations needing your help!

Visit givepikespeak.org to learn more about the non-profits.