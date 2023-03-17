(SPONSORED) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is promoting LENA Start, a program that teaches parents of children 0 to 32 months old, how to increase verbal interactions.

A few LENA Start sessions will start on Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 5. Two classes will be virtual and one class will be in-person. Loving Living Local host Jen chatted more about the program with Meloday Alvarez from PPLD and parent Jennifer Williams and her son Channing about the program.

LENA Start educates parents in helping children learn new words and engaging in back-and-forth conversations. Weekly sessions combine videos and group discussions to build knowledge and skills that parents can put into practice with their child.

Each week a child will wear a “talk pedometer” to track the number of adult words, conversational turns, and minutes of electronics they are exposed to which will increase conversational turns by the end of the 8 weeks.

To find out more about the program head to PPLD’s webpage.