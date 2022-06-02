Get ready for some good fun, tunes, and booze… Down to Clown Festival is gearing up for their first annual event. Just $10 for 7 hours of entertainment, food and a full bar!

On June 4th, Legends Rock Bar in Colorado Springs will host two stages, seven bands, two comedians, clowns, CosPlay Actors, games and prizes.



The bands on the main stage will be some local favorites, including; Burning the Fields, Interrobang, Swell, and Beyond Forgiveness. The second stage will have Jeffrey Alan Byrd, Chris Moulton, and Back Stage People. Plus, don’t miss Comedians, Charlie McMullen and Austen Brinker, and clowns, DeLoris Godfrey and Eric Schulz.



Don’t wait, get your tickets now! https://www.facebook.com/rabbitpunches