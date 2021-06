Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

What better way to celebrate summer than with fun new spirits. Lee spirits is celebrating a new summer menu at its speakeasy in downtown Colorado Springs and their tasting room, located in downtown Monument, Colorado.

They’re getting creative with thirst quenching summer treats that you can check out all summer long!

For more information or how you can get your hands on one of these new cocktails head to leespirits.com.