Leave it to Beaver’s Jerry Mathers joins Comic Con in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Comic Con is this weekend, August 27th – 29th, at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Colorado Springs Comic Con features actors from multiple generations of large and small screen entertainment, comic book artists and writers, and cosplayers, as well as a variety of vendors. One of those being Leave it to Beaver’s Jerry Mathers who stopped by the Loving Living Local studios.

Ticket prices start at $25 for adults and $10 for kids between the ages of six and twelve.
VIP passes are also available.
The event’s after party takes place Saturday night at the Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tickets for the after party are available on the event’s website only.
Tickets are currently on sale through the event’s website at www.cscomiccon.com and at The Broadmoor World Arena box office at 3185 Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

