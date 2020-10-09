Learn more about the National Museum of WWII Aviation, Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, and The Gary Sinise Foundation Living Local by: Mia Atkins Posted: Oct 9, 2020 / 11:00 AM MDT / Updated: Oct 9, 2020 / 04:57 PM MDT Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Learn more about the National Museum of WWII Aviation, Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, and The Gary Sinise Foundation.