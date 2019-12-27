Learn all about Podiatry with Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care

Magician Adam Trent is no stranger to the big stage. He has been on Broadway three times, and a guest performer on Ellen, The Today Show, and the Rachel Ray Show.

Tonight, you can catch his jaw-dropping show at the Pikes Peak Center at 7 p.m. He is in studio this morning showing Claudia some of his magic tricks. Adam's Holiday Magic Show is for the entire family. You can get your tickets at: PikesPeakCenter.com