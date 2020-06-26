Learn about ham radio with the Village Seven Amateur Radio Club

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics, and communication together. The Village Seven Amateur Radio Club is hosting its annual ham radio Field Day Saturday and Sunday at Natural Park in Village Seven. That’s on Midsummer Lane near Academy Boulevard and Village Road in Colorado Springs.

Doug Ducote, AD0TP, joined us to talk about why ham radio is important and how you can get involved.

For more information on ham radio, visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or email Doug at ad0tp@arrl.net.