Learn about ham radio with the Village Seven Amateur Radio Club

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics, and communication together. The Village Seven Amateur Radio Club is hosting its annual ham radio Field Day Saturday and Sunday at Natural Park in Village Seven. That’s on Midsummer Lane near Academy Boulevard and Village Road in Colorado Springs.

Doug Ducote, AD0TP, joined us to talk about why ham radio is important and how you can get involved.

For more information on ham radio, visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or email Doug at ad0tp@arrl.net.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins