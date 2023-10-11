(SPONSORED) — The Latino Chamber of Commerce has been making business moves in Pueblo since 1979! They’ve come a long way in supporting the Pueblo community and helping organizations become an economic force to be reckoned with, but there is still a great deal of work to do. Host Nova speaks with Chamber President and CEO Noah Commerford about what the Latino Chamber has in store for 2024.

Next year will be a big year for the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo as they celebrate their 45th Anniversary. Watch for events such as a Food Truck Festival on Victoria Avenue, a Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead Parade, another Multi-Chamber Networking event. Along with these big events, they are also working on having a full slate of workshops focused on building and evolving your business, financial literacy, sales tax, and employment laws since there are consistent changes that businesses may not be aware of.

To learn more about the Latino Chamber, visit their website, pueblolatinochamber.com.