Bloom Bar and Company is excited to create and deliver flowers throughout
Southern Colorado this Valentine’s Day.
Stephanie Murdock, Bloom Bar and Company owner, is an experienced florist
who has decades of experience in the floral industry. She appeared on Loving
Living Local to talk about the most romantic arrangements and help us make one
too!
Bloom Bar and Company offers fresh, hand-crafted arrangements for delivery,
they also specialize in wedding and event design. The owner of Bloom Bar and
Co. is a big supporter of everything LOCAL. That’s why they carry a variety of
locally made goods including local candy, local bath products, local honey, and
other goods.
For more information visit Bloombarandco.com