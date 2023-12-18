(SPONSORED) — It’s not too late to grab something delicious for someone on your holiday list at The Olive Tap!

The Olive Tap is a leading online and in-store retailer of high-quality, flavorful, and award-winning olive oils, balsamic vinegars, gourmet foods, and accessories. The Olive Tap has over 50 different standard gift items and custom options.

Rick Petrocelly, Founder of The Olive Tap, appeared on Loving Living Local to show us the selection and sing Christmas carols too!

Shop online at www.theolivetap.com, or visit one of their two locations at 906 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829, or 7880 N Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920.