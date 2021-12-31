Last day to drop-off donations at local man’s home for SOCO charities

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A retired Air Force Chaplain in Colorado Springs has turned his decades of service for our country into years of serving his community. Mark Ingles not only brings the holiday spirit to his cul-de-sac on Nugent Way with a festive light display, but he allows the community to help get involved. Ingles has set up donation drop-offs outside his home for Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and Springs Rescue Mission.



This year Mark added Springs Rescue Mission to his worthy cause and has set up a Facebook fundraiser for donations to Springs Rescue Mission: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2104084803091704.

For more information about Care and Share Food Bank or how you can help them out, head to their website, careandshare.org.