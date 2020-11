Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Season 19 of The Voice featured one talented Coloradan, Lain Roy. This morning, he joins us on the show to share his experience on the hit reality show and what it was like working with Gwen Stefani.

To learn more about Roy, check out: LainRoyMusic.com