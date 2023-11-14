(SPONSORED) — The Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Tiny Trot are the eagerly anticipated holiday events of the season. Get Huffin’ for the Stuffin’ and sign up to run the 26th annual Turkey Trot at the Briargate YMCA on Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023!

Kate Noonan, Special Events Director of The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, appeared on Loving Living Local to provide race details. They’ll have a free kids’ race, face painting, games, food trucks, Vendor Village with the event sponsors, and even an appearance from Santa Claus.