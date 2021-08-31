Labor Day weekend is bringing a birthday banger for Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House

Pikes Peak Lager House and COATI Uprise are joining forces to celebrate the local brewery and food hall’s first birthday with a celebration of community, craft, and experiences this Labor Day Weekend.
The fun starts on Friday, September 3! There will be food, beer, and cocktail specials all weekend. Coati will have a makers market, spray paint class, and art collective, and PPBC will have live jazz on the rooftop patio at 8 p.m.
September 4 is 70s Saturday – at noon live music with Starburn at PPBC, a pool party, and 70s crafts like pet rocks, macrame, and tie-dye. In the evening it’s Saturday Night Fever Theme disco night – come out in your 70’s best!
September 5 is Backyard BBQ Sunday Funday. Live music on Tejon St starting at 9 a.m., a petting zoo, backyard games in the alley and on the rooftop, birthday cake, beer, and food specials, and movie night on the rooftop patio at 8 p.m.
For more information about Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House click here. To learn more about the event, you can visit www.pikespeakbrewing.com/event/trolleypalooza/.