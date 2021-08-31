Labor Day weekend is bringing a birthday banger for Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Pikes Peak Lager House and COATI Uprise are joining forces to celebrate the local brewery and food hall’s first birthday with a celebration of community, craft, and experiences this Labor Day Weekend.

The fun starts on Friday, September 3! There will be food, beer, and cocktail specials all weekend. Coati will have a makers market, spray paint class, and art collective, and PPBC will have live jazz on the rooftop patio at 8 p.m.

September 4 is 70s Saturday – at noon live music with Starburn at PPBC, a pool party, and 70s crafts like pet rocks, macrame, and tie-dye. In the evening it’s Saturday Night Fever Theme disco night – come out in your 70’s best!

September 5 is Backyard BBQ Sunday Funday. Live music on Tejon St starting at 9 a.m., a petting zoo, backyard games in the alley and on the rooftop, birthday cake, beer, and food specials, and movie night on the rooftop patio at 8 p.m.

For more information about Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House click here. To learn more about the event, you can visit www.pikespeakbrewing.com/event/trolleypalooza/.