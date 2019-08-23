Labor Day savings are already starting at Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Labor Day savings have already begun at Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom! They guarantee you won’t find better prices anywhere in Colorado during their 40-80% off blowout. For more information, go online to appliancefactory.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins