You can expect three levels of excitement at La Burla Bee, previously known as The Underground! Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak toured every floor with the owner, Bunny Bee, and her swarm, experiencing a little bit of Italy, nightlife, and entertainment right in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The 21 and up venue is here to entertain you with a variety of weekly shows and events! This week you can expect a burlesque class taught by Bunny Bee, “Talk Derby to Me” cabaret show, comedy open mic night, and more!

If you’re interested in getting tickets for a show, checking out their menu, or seeing what events are happening, head to laburlabee.com.