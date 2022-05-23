Musician, Kurt Vile, stops by Loving Living Local ahead of his concert in Denver as part of his National Tour.

Vile talks about the production of his newest album, (watch my moves), which was recorded in his new home studio. Kurt says his record, (watch my moves), was recorded with members of Sun Ra’s Arkestra, but is not a jazz album. In fact, the record varies in influences.



Catch Kurt Vile in Denver at Ogden Theater on May 23rd at 8pm, as part of the last leg of his National Tour.



Follow Kurt on social media and head to KurtVile.com for booking and more…