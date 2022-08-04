Grammy-nominated Scottish artist KT Tunstall stopped by the Loving Local studio before heading to play at the JBE Triple A SummitFest in Boulder Thursday. She is promoting her upcoming album, NUT, coming out on September 9th, and shared her newest single, “Private Eyes,” with the crew!

KT’s new album is her seventh studio album, NUT, which will be available on September 9, 2022, via her new partnership with Blue Élan Records.

