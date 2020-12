Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are you ready to hit the slopes? There’s a lot you should probably know before you go, especially during a year of Covid-19.

Chris Linsmayer, Public Affairs Director, Colorado Ski Country USA, joins us this morning to share some helpful information on the skiing experience in 2020. He also tells us all about the Gems card, and why it is a great deal this ski season.

You can learn more at: ColoradoSki.com