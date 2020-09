Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s another 3-Degree Guarantee check presentation by Wirenut Home Services and Fox 21. This time, the recipient is the Knights of Heroes Organization.

Knights of Heroes supports families with common losses allowing them to share experiences and build relationships while increasing public awareness and ensuring that families with losses are not forgotten with the passage of time.

To learn more, visit: KnightsOfHeroes.org