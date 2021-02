Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Kinship Landing is a friendly boutique hotel where locals and travelers connect around city and outdoor exploration.



The main level has been designed with locals in mind as a space to belong, gather, and celebrate. HOMA is a Bar+Cafe open to the public, and ready to offer some tasty options.

Founders Bobby and Brooke Mikulas share their inspiration behind the hotel’s concept and give us a look around. To book, or learn more, visit: KinshipLanding.com