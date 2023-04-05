Kim Clay Artistry shared their drug store deals for beauty products secrets on her latest appearance on Loving Living Local.

Kim Davis, owner of Kim Clay Artistry, has nearly 20 years of experience as a professional makeup artist. She believes some high-end products have been replicated and can be purchased at the drug store for less than ten dollars!

Kim Clay Artistry is hosting “Spring Trends” makeup class at their new beauty lounge. The event will take place Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. All ages are encouraged to get the perfect glow and check out what’s in for spring. Call to book your spot today (719) 306-7616. Promo code LLLJen gets you 21% off the cost of the class!

Learn more at coloradospringsmakeup.com.