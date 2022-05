This summer, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park has something for everyone, from food and music to comedy, so don’t miss out! Cave of the Winds Marketing Manager Trip Uhalt and Scott Uhalt were in the studio to discuss upcoming events!

FREE Kick Off the Summer Concert w/SofaKillers & Oxymorons Comedy!

FREE Kick Off the Summer Concert with SofaKillers and Oxymorons Comedy is happening Saturday May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.

To learn more about Cave of the Winds Mountain Park or upcoming events check out their website.