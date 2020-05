Planning your next Girl's Night in...or out? Dee Cortez is back with this weeks Deelighful Finds that you don't want to miss!

First up is Dime Beauty! Dee has been using the Mascara and the eyelash/brow boost and it's been a game changer! DIME beauty is changing the skincare and beauty game in 2020. The brand is dedicated to bringing premium skincare, beauty and wellness products at a fraction of the cost. Prices are $40 and under. At the same time, it’s eliminating the stereotype that “you get what you pay for” as it delivers clean and sustainable ingredients and biodegradable packaging. DIME Beauty is the brand to watch in the new year as it expands its product line: Be on the lookout for new anti-aging products, acne treatments, lip stains, prenatal vitamins, multivitamins and gut health supplements. Check them out here!