Education is important but early education is even more important. That’s why the Pikes Peak Library District has a program they’d like to share with parents. Milissa Fellers with Pikes Peak Library District says, in order to help our children improve Kindergarten readiness, verbal communication is key.
Kick off your child’s early education in high tech fashion at Pikes Peak Library District
by: Keni MacPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.