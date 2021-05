Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The unofficial kick-off of the summer season is just about here, which means great food and drink specials at Colorado’s Rib & Chop House.

From steaks to fresh seafood and award-winning baby back ribs, the Rib and Chop House in Colorado have it all — especially for this summer!

For more information head to ribandchophouse.com.