(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We are officially in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo days! First up, back in the saddle after 4 years, the 80th Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Parade. The Western-themed parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs; it will travel south down Tejon Street between Boulder Street and Vermijo Avenue. Chaos Corraller Kaleigh O’Donnell joins Nova and Krista and shares details about the free family fun event.

The parade will feature Rodeo Queens, real Cowboys, 120 horses, bands, and local organizations!

Tickets are on sale online now at pikespeakorbust.org, and sellouts are expected.