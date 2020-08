Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring you their annual Accolades Luncheon on August 25th. This time, they’re going hybrid, and bigger and better than ever.

Keynote Speaker Meridith Powell gives us a sneak peak of what to expect at this year’s big event.

To get tickets, visit: SCWCC.com